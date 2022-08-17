Gamecocks basketball Announce Non-Conference Schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday. The Gamecocks will have an exhibition to start the year with 13 more games before SEC action begins.

The Gamecocks will step on the floor for the first time under head coach Lamont Paris with an exhibition vs. Mars Hill on Nov. 2 at Colonial Life Arena. Admission will be free. The Lions are led by South Carolina hoops great Larry Davis, who is in his first year as head coach. Davis, who became a member of the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017, scored 1,068 points in just two seasons in Garnet and Black (1995-97). It’s the second-most points scored by any two-year player in program history. He was a vital part of the program’s 1997 SEC Championship squad.

The team will host South Carolina State on Nov. 7 in the home opener. The Gamecocks will then face Clemson at home on Nov. 11. It will mark the just the second time in 171 all-time meetings the two in-state rivals will play in November. The first November game between the Tigers and Gamecocks took place on Nov. 17, 2013 at Clemson. South Carolina leads the all-time series 91-80.

The Gamecocks will then head east to the Holy City to participate in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. The program will be making its third all-time appearance in the event and first since 2016. Carolina faces Colorado State in its opening game on Thursday, Nov. 17, with tipoff slated for 5 p.m. (ET) on ESPNU. The Gamecocks will play again Friday and Sunday, both matchups pending the outcome of the previous game.

South Carolina will then return home to face USC Upstate on Friday, Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving.

The Gamecocks then head to Washington D.C. for a pair of games at George Washington (Nov. 30) and Georgetown (Dec. 3). Presbyterian comes to Colonial Life Arena on Dec. 11. The Gamecocks will then hit the road again for a matchup at UAB (Dec. 14). The Blazers, led by head coach Andy Kennedy, played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. UAB is the reigning C-USA Tournament Champion.

Carolina will then face East Carolina on a neutral floor in Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, Dec. 17. It will be the Gamecocks first time playing at Bon Secours since defeating Marquette and Duke in the first two rounds of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina concludes the non-conference portion of its schedule with a pair of home games vs. Western Kentucky (Dec. 22) and Eastern Michigan (Dec. 30).

2022 South Carolina Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

11/2 – vs. Mars Hill (exhibition)

11/7 – vs. SC State

11/11 – vs. Clemson

11/17 – vs. Colorado State (Charleston Classic)

11/18 – TBD (Charleston Classic)

11/20 – TBD (Charleston Classic)

11/25 – vs. USC Upstate

11/30 – at George Washington

12/3 – at Georgetown

12/11 – vs. Presbyterian

12/14 – at UAB

12/17 – vs. East Carolina (Greenville, S.C.)

12/22 – vs. Western Kentucky

12/30 – vs. Eastern Michigan

