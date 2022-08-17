James Island Charter High School opens new facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Charter High School students have new buildings to explore on their first day back.

The school says the nearly 25-million-dollar project will support new, and existing programs.

The Career and Technology building will serve nearly 300 students, and hold classes on Building Construction Management, Culinary Arts, Health Sciences, Engineering and Information Technology.

The new gym can hold almost 2000 people. It includes an athletic hall of fame, an additional weight room and a sports medicine classroom and lab.

James Island Charter High School Principal, Timothy Thorn, said this project has been in the works for a while. COVID and supply chain issues delayed the project last year, he said, and students are thrilled to finally tour the new amenities.

“Students have been looking at these buildings for a long time, and their parents and they can’t wait to see them, and the first day is going to be amazing,” Thorn said.

The project also includes a new sound system and graphics to heighten the experience of the gymnasium even further.

