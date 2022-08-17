SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

James Island Charter High School opens new facilities

James Island Charter High School students have new buildings to explore on their first day back.
James Island Charter High School students have new buildings to explore on their first day back.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Charter High School students have new buildings to explore on their first day back.

The school says the nearly 25-million-dollar project will support new, and existing programs.

The Career and Technology building will serve nearly 300 students, and hold classes on Building Construction Management, Culinary Arts, Health Sciences, Engineering and Information Technology.

The new gym can hold almost 2000 people. It includes an athletic hall of fame, an additional weight room and a sports medicine classroom and lab.

James Island Charter High School Principal, Timothy Thorn, said this project has been in the works for a while. COVID and supply chain issues delayed the project last year, he said, and students are thrilled to finally tour the new amenities.

“Students have been looking at these buildings for a long time, and their parents and they can’t wait to see them, and the first day is going to be amazing,” Thorn said.

The project also includes a new sound system and graphics to heighten the experience of the gymnasium even further.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights,...
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position.
Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston postpones creation of rental property owner database
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek to name city’s new amphitheater after state lawmaker
Out of about 3,700 teachers on staff in the Charleston County School District, there are about...
COVID-19 vaccines not required for Charleston Co. School District students
The stadium was built in 1964 and, over time, the field started to sink and began seeing lots...
Stoney Field renovations finished ahead of new school year