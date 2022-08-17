Police: 1 detained at West Ashley convenience store after report of shots fired

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one person has been detained after they investigated a report of shots fired at an apartment complex.

Police responded to a call at 7:37 p.m. about someone shooting into an apartment on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The resident of the apartment allegedly knew the suspect and provided police with information about her car, which police say other witnesses also described as having driven through the parking lot at the time the shots were fired.

Police found the car at a 7-Eleven on Sam Rittenberg and detained one person, Wolfsen said.

No charges have been filed yet but Wolfsen said the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask to speak to the on-duty Charleston Police central detective.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

