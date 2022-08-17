SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: 1 detained at West Ashley convenience store after report of shots fired

By Patrick Phillips and Cameron Bopp
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one person has been detained after they investigated a report of shots fired at an apartment complex.

Police responded to a call at 7:37 p.m. about someone shooting into an apartment on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The resident of the apartment allegedly knew the suspect and provided police with information about her car, which police say other witnesses also described as having driven through the parking lot at the time the shots were fired.

Police found the car at a 7-Eleven on Sam Rittenberg and detained one person, Wolfsen said.

No charges have been filed yet but Wolfsen said the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask to speak to the on-duty Charleston Police central detective.

HAPPENING NOW w/Cameron Bopp: Charleston Police are blocking the entrance and exit of the 7-Eleven on Sam Rittenberg Blvd in West Ashley. We’ve reached out to authorities and are waiting to learn more.

Posted by Live 5 News on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Lowcountry wildlife volunteers have spent the past several days rescuing animals affected by...
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles

Latest News

Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Police detain 1 after shots fired into West Ashley apartment
The South Carolina Department of Natural resources is looking for the public’s input in a plan...
SCDNR wants feedback on Fort Johnson park, conservation area plan
S.C. Rep. Joe Daning, who is retiring from the South Carolina House in January, will the...
Goose Creek to name city’s new amphitheater after state lawmaker
Richard Lamont Harrison, 31, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man charged with stabbing at North Charleston convenience store