SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police find puppy after she was stolen along with pickup truck

Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.
Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner in Oregon after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday.

Lola was inside a blue 2016 Dodge 1500 crew cab parked outside a Portland gas station when the truck was stolen at noon, according to police.

Police said that a handgun was also inside the truck.

Lola and the truck were recovered a few hours later, but the handgun was not found.

Police said Lola was “a bit tired after this ordeal, but in good spirits.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights,...
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
James Cumbee’s loved ones say he loves to fish and ride his bike and is always there to help...
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike

Latest News

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for Black men in the U.S.
Virtual town hall brings attention to high rates of prostate cancer in Black men
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit.
FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at...
Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.