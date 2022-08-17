SC Lottery
Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m.

The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

So far, there is no official information on what led up to the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

