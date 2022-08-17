Rain chance increases over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front has stalled south of our area helping to lower the heat and humidity for a few days. Only a few showers or downpours are possible today under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will top out in the mid 80s, about 5° below average for this time of the year. The front to our south will jog northward tomorrow increasing our chances for showers and storms. Rain will be possible by late Thursday morning and last through Thursday evening. With a mostly cloudy sky in place, highs will only reach the low 80s Thursday. We’ll gradually see more sunshine and fewer storms Friday and the weekend. Highs will warm back into the upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS: A tropical wave near Central America will shift toward the Bay of Campeche this weekend. Minor development is possible as it nears the coast of Mexico and Texas. Most

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

