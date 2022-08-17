RiverDogs Tally 21 Hits, Handle Augusta in Game One of Road Trip

North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs matched their season-high by totaling 21 hits and scored in six different innings to open a road trip with a 13-2 decision over the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night at SRP Park. Five different players compiled three hits and every member of the RiverDogs starting lineup registered at least one. Earlier this season, the team also finished with 21 hits in a game against Augusta.

The scoring began right out of the gate for the RiverDogs (26-26, 72-36) against Jorge Bautista. Shane Sasaki turned around the first pitch of the game for a double into the left field corner and Carson Williams drove him in immediately with an RBI single. Later in the frame, Willy Vasquez reached on a fielder’s choice, stole third and scored when the throw to third bounced away to make it 2-0.

The first four batters in the second reached safely against Bautista to further extend the advantage. Kenny Piper, Oneill Manzueta, Daiwer Castellanos and Sasaki singled consecutively to make it 3-0 and then Junior Caminero plated two more with a groundball single to center.

The bats posted single runs in the third, fourth and fifth frames before finally being held off the board in the sixth. An RBI double from Blake Robertson and ensuing two-run home run from Kenny Piper pushed the margin to 11-0 in the seventh.

Augusta (20-21, 56-51) scored their only runs of the night in the seventh when David McCabe hit an opposite field home run off of Aneudy Cortorreal. Starter Over Galue worked a career-best 6.0 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed. He struck out six and walked a pair. Williams tacked on two final runs with a single in the top of the ninth to reach the 13-2 score. Kamron Fields worked a scoreless ninth to finish the game.

Robertson went 3-5 with two doubles in his RiverDogs debut. Sasaki finished 3-6 and is now 14-29 in the last seven games. Williams moved into a tie for fifth in the Carolina League with three runs batted in. Piper’s three-hit game including a home run also resulted in him crossing the plate three times. Augusta received two of their five hits from McCabe.

The series will resume on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Ben Peoples (4-4, 3.28) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs. Augusta will counter with a pitcher that has yet to be named.

