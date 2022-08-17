‘Trial by ambush’: Murdaugh attorney demands evidence against his client in murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawyer representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh told reporters Wednesday morning that his team has still not seen the evidence against his client that the law requires they be shown.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian said he and fellow Murdaugh attorney Jim Griffin filed a motion Tuesday to compel prosecutors to reveal evidence they have in the murder case against Murdaugh more than a month after the murder indictments were handed down by a state grand jury. He said the motion requested that Judge Clifton Newman order that evidence be turned over to the defense “immediately without delay.”

“You would assume the state knew when they presented indictments for murder, we would immediately request the evidence and you would assume they would have made it available a month ago so we can evaluate the quality and quantity of it and begin to hire experts, interview witnesses and examine any physical items,” Harpootlian said. “This is the process that occurs every day in every county of South Carolina wherever a criminal case is pending.”

Murdaugh was charged on July 14 with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh; and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. Murdaugh told 911 operators that he returned to the family’s rural hunting property in the Islandton community of Colleton County and made the grisly discovery.

“The state has agreed to try this case in January,” Harpootlian said. “Every day that passes makes it more difficult for Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys to get prepared for trial.”

Harpootlian said there is no reason why prosecutors couldn’t have turned over almost all of the discovery, the legal term referring to the evidence prosecutors compile against a defendant, 32 days ago.

Harpootlian called it a case of “trial by ambush.”

“Give us the stuff. You went to a grand jury and said you’ve got enough evidence to convict Alex Murdaugh, convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt. Where is it?” he said. “I don’t have a shred of paper. I don’t have an email. I don’t have an exhibit. I don’t have any evidence.”

Despite the lack of information so far, he said the team will try this case in January “come Hell or high water.”

“Run by here at 11 or 12 o’clock at night and you’re going to see the lights on,” he said. “We’re not going to let this slip by because they’re dragging their feet.”

Harpootlian said he believes Murdaugh can get a fair trial in Colleton County but said he is concerned about potential leaks in the case, particularly when those leaks contain inaccurate or false information.

“I’ve tried, in my lifetime, hundreds of criminal cases, prosecuted and defended,” he said. “I have full faith in our judicial system. I mean, I have, and when I say that, this isn’t some sort of patriotic wave of the flag. I’ve seen it work. I’ve seen it work. And I’ve seen it work in wonderful ways. We just need to play by the rules.”

Asked about Alex Murdaugh, Harpootlian said only, “He’s fine.”

