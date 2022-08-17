Troopers: 1 killed in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State troopers are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Orangeburg County.

The crash occurred on Vance Road near U.S. 15 at 5:30 p.m., Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 2010 pickup truck traveling east on Vance Road ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The driver died in the crash.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation, Pye said.

