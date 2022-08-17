SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers: 1 killed in Orangeburg County crash

The crash occurred on Vance Road near U.S. 15 at 5:30 p.m., troopers said.
The crash occurred on Vance Road near U.S. 15 at 5:30 p.m., troopers said.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State troopers are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Orangeburg County.

The crash occurred on Vance Road near U.S. 15 at 5:30 p.m., Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 2010 pickup truck traveling east on Vance Road ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The driver died in the crash.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation, Pye said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Lowcountry wildlife volunteers have spent the past several days rescuing animals affected by...
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles

Latest News

Authorities responded to the 7-Eleven store on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road before...
Police: 1 detained at West Ashley convenience store after report of shots fired
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Police detain 1 after shots fired into West Ashley apartment
The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, the South...
Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Beaufort County
South Carolina House members will soon debate a bill that will nearly ban all abortions in the...
SC House to debate near-ban on abortion