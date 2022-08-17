Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider died Tuesday in a crash with a second vehicle.

The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 2019 Toyoya pickup traveling south on Pinckney Colony Road attempted to turn east onto U.S. 278 when it collided with a 1997 Honda motorcycle going west on U.S. 278.

The operator of the motorcycle died from injuries suffered in the collision.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.