Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Beaufort County

The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.
The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider died Tuesday in a crash with a second vehicle.

The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 2019 Toyoya pickup traveling south on Pinckney Colony Road attempted to turn east onto U.S. 278 when it collided with a 1997 Honda motorcycle going west on U.S. 278.

The operator of the motorcycle died from injuries suffered in the collision.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

