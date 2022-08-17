Virtual town hall brings attention to high rates of prostate cancer in Black men

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A virtual town hall designed to bring attention to the issue of high rates of prostate cancer in Black men takes place Thursday.

The Prostate Health Education Network is hosting the event, which will include a panel of survivors as well as pastors, doctors, and state officials.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for Black men in the U.S., PHEN says.

The event will raise awareness and increase knowledge about early detection, treatments, and care.

You may register at the link. The event begins Thursday at 6 p.m.

Lowcountry faces taking part in the town hall include the Rev. Dr. Byron Benton, Senior Pastor of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church; State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, and cancer survivor Lee Moultrie.

The town halls are taking place in Columbia and Greenville this summer, and have had successful runs in North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Florida.

