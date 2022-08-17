SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Virtual town hall brings attention to high rates of prostate cancer in Black men

By Ann McGill
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A virtual town hall designed to bring attention to the issue of high rates of prostate cancer in Black men takes place Thursday.

The Prostate Health Education Network is hosting the event, which will include a panel of survivors as well as pastors, doctors, and state officials.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for Black men in the U.S., PHEN says.

The event will raise awareness and increase knowledge about early detection, treatments, and care.

You may register at the link. The event begins Thursday at 6 p.m.

Lowcountry faces taking part in the town hall include the Rev. Dr. Byron Benton, Senior Pastor of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church; State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, and cancer survivor Lee Moultrie.

The town halls are taking place in Columbia and Greenville this summer, and have had successful runs in North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Florida.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights,...
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
James Cumbee’s loved ones say he loves to fish and ride his bike and is always there to help...
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike

Latest News

The family-friendly event aims to bring awareness to hunger issues and raise funds for...
Walk to Fight Hunger this September
Ellison was living in Atlanta when he died July 31 at the age of 94.
Arthur Ellison, host of popular tv music show Jump Time, has passed away
The fair was hosted by We Are Sharing Hope SC, a nonprofit and the state’s organ procurement...
Nonprofit celebrates National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month with fair
Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission hosted a “Fairytale” themed prom at the R.L....
‘Fairytale’ themed prom held for people with disabilities