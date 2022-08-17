SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh attorney to hold news conference on murder trial

Source: Live 5
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawyer representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will speak with reporters Wednesday morning about efforts to get a look at evidence against his client in a murder case.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian will hold a news conference at his law office in Columbia at 11 a.m.

Harpootlian’s office said he will discuss a recent motion asking a court to order South Carolina to comply with its obligations under court rules and case law to furnish discovery material, which refers to evidence prosecutors will present against Murdaugh an upcoming murder trial.

Murdaugh was charged in July with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh; and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. Murdaugh told 911 operators that he returned to the family’s rural hunting property in the Islandton community of Colleton County and made the grisly discovery.

The trial is expected to begin after the first of the year.

