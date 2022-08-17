SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Jenkins Home Care hiring nursing staff and others

Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-medical home care agency has openings to fill. Jenkins Home Care LLC of Charleston provides personalized in-home care services to patients.

Current openings include CNA, caregivers, home health aide, office manager, PRN RN, and PRN LPN. You may apply by clicking the link.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

