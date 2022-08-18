SC Lottery
1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and multiple people were injured...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday night.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday night.

Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 527 near McKenzie Street about five miles north of Kingstree.

Miller says a 2013 Buick sedan hit a 2013 Chevrolet SUV in the rear while both vehicles were traveling north on SC 527 causing the SUV to travel over the center line where it hit a 2011 Chevrolet sedan head on.

The passenger in the Equinox was killed. The two people in the Chevrolet sedan and the driver of the Buick sedan were all taken to the hospital, Miller says.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

