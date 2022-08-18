2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home.

Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said.

Deputies, the Dorchester County Fire Department and Dorchester County EMS responded Wednesday at 12:52 p.m. to a call for help at a home in the 200 block of Swanson Drive in the Summerville area, Carson said.

An incident report states Mizell led first responders to a bedroom and said the victim had been inside with the door locked and would not answer. Mizell told investigators she broke open the door and found the woman lying on the bed unresponsive.

First responders determined the woman was dead and further investigation identified “a fatal wound” on the body, Carson said.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as 21-year-old Kaycey Lynne Hornsby. Hornsby was the “victim of homicidal violence,” Brouthers said, but did not provide further details.

Hornsby was scheduled to undergo an autopsy Friday at MUSC, Brouthers said.

Both Cook and Mizell were booked into the L.C. Knight Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing set for Thursday afternoon.

