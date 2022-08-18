SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons, sheriff’s office says

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Erick Vasquez (bottom), 23, and Brayan Vasquez...
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Erick Vasquez (bottom), 23, and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro (top), 30, were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field.(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said that people were stealing watermelons from his field.

Deputies said they witnessed a car leaving the field and were able to stop the vehicle. Deputies found 57 watermelons in the backseat and trunk of the car.

The sheriff’s office said Erick Vasquez, 23, and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro, 30, were arrested.

According to jail records, the two face numerous charges related to the incident, including felony grand theft of fruit.

The watermelons were returned to the victim.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Charleston Police searching for missing woman
South Carolina troopers were allowing vehicles stuck on I-26 behind a crash to exit the...
Highway Patrol continuing investigation into deadly I-26 crash
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder...
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m.
Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Charleston Police released a photo of a white Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate...
Father of missing woman’s child arrested, her car found in West Ashley
The Episcopal and Anglican churches of South Carolina have been fighting in court over who owns...
SC Supreme Court makes final ruling in Episcopal and Anglican property lawsuit
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Justice Dept.: 3 men charged in Whitey Bulger’s killing
Parents and school board candidates are weighing in on the letter from the attorney general as...
Kennedy to comply with attorney general’s letter on school board meetings
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs