2nd juvenile arrested in deadly apartment shooting

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after a 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says another juvenile is in custody following a deadly Friday Charleston apartment shooting.

The 16-year-old is charged with one count of murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm under 18 years of age, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the 15-year-old is charged with one count of murder and armed robbery.

Both boys are being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street early to a report of a shooting.

The first officers on the scene found a 31-year-old woman in the breezeway of the building, who had at least one gunshot wound, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

The woman was later identified as Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, who died from a gunshot wound.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

