Charleston Police release photo of vehicle connected to missing woman

Charleston Police released a photo of a white Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate 7714QJ, connected to missing person Megan Rich.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is again asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2010 Range Rover connected to a missing person investigation.

Police are searching for Megan Rich, 41, who was last seen on Friday. Police previously said Rich may be driving the SUV, with South Carolina license plate 7714QJ.

The vehicle was last seen on Thursday and is believed to be in the James Island or Johns Island area, police say.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Charleston Police through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

