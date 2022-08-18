Community Resource Center partners with 2 N. Charleston schools for supplies, hygiene kits

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A organization is partnering with two schools in Charleston County to make sure students have the supplies and items they need this school year.

The Community Resource Center said they want students and families to only worry about their education. They will be giving away school supplies, like bookbags and notebooks and more to students and families at Liberty Hill Academy and Daniel Jenkins Academy to keep students focused on learning.

The “adoption” of the two schools was announced at the organization’s North Charleston headquarters on Thursday.

The center has pledged to give away school supplies, uniforms, hygiene kits and food and diaper vouchers to students and parents for the rest of the school year.

Leaders said by taking care of everything around a students’ environment, the students can focus more on their studies.

Liberty Hill Academy Principal Corey Shaw said this initiative will be a big help to those families in need.

“We have kids and families who really need the assistance, really need the help, and we’re not writing anybody off,” Shaw said. “Our job is to get them focused get them back on track, get them the resources they need, so they can go back to their home, schools and their home programs and be successful.”

The center so far has given away around 2,700 bookbags with school supplies and 350 uniforms to students. They said they have plans to give away another 150 uniforms soon.

