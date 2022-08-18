SC Lottery
Deputies searching for missing man

Andrew “Drew” Moore, 28, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Andrew “Drew” Moore, 28, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday.

Deputies say Moore may be traveling in a light blue 2016 Honda CRV with South Carolina license plate TEL 164.

Moore is described as 5′5″ weighing approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is also commonly known to wear an Atlanta Braves hat.

He has friends and family in both the Beaufort and Hilton Head Island areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sgt. Adam Paul at 843-255-3317 or dispatch at 843-524-2777.

