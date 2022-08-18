SC Lottery
Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library

The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River is in a historic location on Bacons Bridge Road.
The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River is in a historic location on Bacons Bridge Road.(Dorchester County Library)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million.

Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design.

Jay Byars, Dorchester County Council member, says they will be able to connect the library with the Ashley River Park across the street that opened earlier this year.

They want to expand the park further up the Ashley River and create a tunnel and trail under the road for easy access to and from both locations.

Byars says this project allows for a unique concept that will blend in with the natural environment which wouldn’t be possible in a more urban downtown area.

“You’ve got opportunities in new libraries to create modern libraries. So, you don’t have rows of encyclopedias anymore now it’s education spaces, study room spaces, media places, and community meeting rooms. These are things that the county doesn’t have so this is going to be a library of the future which is important,” Byars says.

The Oakbrook Library project is the second of three new libraries. Officials broke ground on the first in North Charleston last month. Byars says they are finalizing a location for the last one in Downtown Summerville.

After breaking ground officials expect the library to be up and running no later than the fall of 2023.

The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and will start at 10 a.m. at 2830 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville.

