Father of missing woman’s child arrested, her car found in West Ashley

By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they found a vehicle connected to a missing woman late Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex.

Police said the 2010 Range Rover SUV, connected to missing person Megan Rich, was found in West Ashley, one week after it had last been seen in the area of James or Johns Islands.

Earlier in the day, police confirmed the father of Rich’s child, Brian Curtis Baker, 59, was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned.

Police say Rich was last seen on Friday.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Charleston Police through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Baker was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A judge set bond for Baker at $100,000 on the obstruction charge. His booking photo has not been made available yet.

A tow truck, meanwhile, removed Rich’s vehicle from the West Ashley apartment complex’s parking lot shortly after 5 p.m. Thurdsay.

