FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-26
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has all eastbound lanes closed just before the University Boulevard exit.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8 a.m.
As of 8:30 a.m. all eastbound lanes were closed.
Traffic cameras in the area show traffic backups in the area of more than five miles.
