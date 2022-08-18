SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-26

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has all eastbound lanes closed just before the University Boulevard exit.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m. all eastbound lanes were closed.

Traffic cameras in the area show traffic backups in the area of more than five miles.

