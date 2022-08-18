FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has all eastbound lanes closed just before the University Boulevard exit.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m. all eastbound lanes were closed.

Traffic cameras in the area show traffic backups in the area of more than five miles.

