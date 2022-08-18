SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Troopers allowing people off I-26 after crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Eastbound traffic on I-26 began to show signs of movement just after 10 a.m., approximately two hours after a crash blocked the entire eastbound side of the interstate.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near exit 205 for the University Boulevard exit. The resulting lane closures backed up traffic for miles.

But as of 10:10 a.m., traffic began moving as troopers began allowing people who had been stuck in the traffic jam to exit the interstate.

As of 9:30 a.m., some 90 minutes after the crash was reported, the drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston stood at between 164 to 170 minutes for a commute that is normally about 20 minutes.

Traffic cameras in the area showed a backup stretching at least five miles.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are trying to get vehicles stuck in the traffic jam off I-26 at the College Park Road exit, where they will then have to take U.S. 78 to get back onto I-26.

Drivers can avoid the logjam on the interstate by taking Highway 78 all the way to the University Boulevard exit of I-26 eastbound. That exit is still open onto I-26 and is just past the crash scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released no official details on the crash or the severity of injuries.

