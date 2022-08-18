SC Lottery
Geomagnetic storm: Northern lights to be visible as far south as Oregon, Pennsylvania

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the aurora borealis might be visible across the northern U.S. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - More Americans may get a glimpse of an amazing nature show this week without leaving the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun over the weekend are headed towards Earth. Those eruptions could cause intense geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch until Friday and reports those storms could shift the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, further south.

That means if weather permits, people as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon may be able to see the light show.

The agency notes that the geomagnetic storms could also disrupt the electric power grid and select radio and satellite operations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

