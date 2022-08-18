Georgetown County native represents Coastal Carolina at Track & Field World Games

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student from a small community in Georgetown county is making a big name for herself in the track & field world.

Melissa Jefferson grew up in Dunbar in Georgetown County and is now a senior at Coastal Carolina University. Jefferson is a Carver’s Bay High School grad and her family is very proud of her.

Coastal says she is currently the USA 100-meter champion with a time of 10.69 seconds. That earned her the right to represent the USA in the 2022 World games back in July, where she finished eighth.

At CCU, “she holds the school record in the 100-meters, 200-meters, 4x100-meter relay in outdoor track & field and the school record in the 60-meter dash and 200-meters in indoor,” Assistant A.D. for Media Relations Kevin Davis said.

Coastal Carolina lists these accomplishments for Jefferson:

2022 World Champion (4x100-meter relay) – part of Team USA

2022 U.S. Track & Field National Champion (100m)

2022 NCAA Division I USTFCCCA First-Team All-American (Outdoor) (100m)

2022 NCAA Division I USTFCCCA First-Team All-American (Outdoor) (4x100)

2022 NCAA Division I USTFCCCA Second-Team All-American (Outdoor) (200m)

2021 NCAA Division I Championship Qualifier (Outdoor) (100m, 200m, 4x100)

2021 NCAA East Preliminaries Qualifier (Outdoor) (100m, 200m, 4x100)

2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Most Outstanding Track Performer

2022 Sun Belt Conference Champion (Outdoor) (100m, 200m, 4x100)

2022 All-Sun Belt First Team (Outdoor)

2022 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week (4/27/22)

2022 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week (4/20/22)

2022 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week (3/30/22)

2022 NCAA Division I National Champion (Indoor) (60m)

2022 NCAA Division I USTFCCCA First-Team All-American (Indoor) (60m)

2022 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track Performer of the Year

2022 All-Sun Belt First Team (Indoor)

2022 Sun Belt Conference Champion (Indoor) (60m, 200m)

2022 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track Athlete of the Week (2/2/22)

2022 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track Athlete of the Week (1/26/22)

2022 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track Athlete of the Week (1/19/22)

2021 NCAA Division I USTFCCCA Second-Team All-American (Outdoor) (100m)

2021 NCAA Division I Championship Qualifier (Outdoor) (100m, 200m)

2021 NCAA East Preliminaries Qualifier (Outdoor) (100m, 200m, 4x100)

2021 Sun Belt Conference Most Outstanding Track Athlete (Outdoor)

2021 Sun Belt Conference Most Outstanding Freshman (Outdoor)

2021 Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year (Outdoor)

2021 All-Sun Belt First Team (Outdoor) (100m, 200m, 4x100)

2021 Sun Belt Conference Champion (Outdoor) (100m, 200m, 4x100)

2021 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week (4/15/21)

2021 All-Sun Belt Second Team (Indoor)

2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track Athlete of the Week (1/21/21)

2020 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track & Field Newcomer of the Year

2020 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track & Field Freshman of the Year

2020 All-Sun Belt Second Team (Indoor)

