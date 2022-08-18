SC Lottery
Father of missing woman arrested, police say

Charleston Police released a photo of a white Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate...
Charleston Police released a photo of a white Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate 7714QJ, connected to missing person Megan Rich.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says while searching for a missing woman, the father of the woman was arrested.

Brian Curtis Baker, 59, is charged with obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned.

Police are searching for his daughter Megan Rich, 41, who was last seen on Friday. They previously said Rich may be driving the SUV, with South Carolina license plate 7714QJ. Investigators released a photo of a white 2010 Range Rover with that license plate.

The vehicle was last seen on Thursday and is believed to be in the James Island or Johns Island area, police say.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Charleston Police through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Barker is booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. His booking photo has not been made available yet.

