SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

McMaster signs bill regulating police misconduct, body cam use, noncertified officers

SC Governor Henry McMaster
SC Governor Henry McMaster
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill, H. 3050. Thursday afternoon.

McMaster signs bill regulating police misconduct, body cam use, noncertified officers
McMaster signs bill regulating police misconduct, body cam use, noncertified officers(WMBF)

The law requires noncertified officers to work alongside certified officers when on duty, forbidding them from performing law enforcement duties alone until they are fully trained.

Previously, noncertified officers were allowed to work alone.

The law also expands on what qualifies as police misconduct.

According to H.3050, police misconduct includes officers failing to intervene when they see another officer abusing members of the public, regardless of if they are in custody, and willfully failing to report another officer’s misconduct.

The law requires agencies to report officer misconduct to the state within a certain period of time.

The bill also prohibits chokeholds except in situations where deadly force is allowed.

Additionally, it directs the state’s Law Enforcement Training Council to develop standards on the use of force policies, pursuits, no-knock warrants, and body camera use for police work across all agencies in the state.

The law went into effect on July 1.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Charleston Police searching for missing woman
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder...
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
South Carolina troopers were allowing vehicles stuck on I-26 behind a crash to exit the...
Highway Patrol continuing investigation into deadly I-26 crash
It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m.
Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash

Latest News

South Carolina troopers were allowing vehicles stuck on I-26 behind a crash to exit the...
Highway Patrol continuing investigation into deadly I-26 crash
Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are...
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
The Episcopal and Anglican churches of South Carolina have been fighting in court over who owns...
SC Supreme Court makes final ruling in Episcopal and Anglican property lawsuit
A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after a 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday.
2nd juvenile arrested in deadly apartment shooting
The family of three people killed in a 2017 Colleton County shooting say they are hoping for...
Family of 2017 triple homicide victims hopes for answers, remembers their loved ones