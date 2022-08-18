SC Lottery
Nonprofit helping upgrade Charleston Animal Society’s cat spaces

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A project created by a nonprofit is hoping to bring some upgrades to Charleston Animal Society’s cat spaces.

The “Jackson Galaxy Project” by Greater Good Charities has designed renovation plans for cat spaces at the shelter.

“Operation Catification” seeks to improve the lives of at-risk cats in the shelter and help the people who care for them through innovative initiatives.

The Rescue Rebuild team and local volunteers will help renovate various cat spaces at the shelter.

Renovations to the spaces include new cat enrichments like cubbies, perches and scratchers plus benches to allow potential adopters to spend more time with cats.

