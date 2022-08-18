SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S....
Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history, is granted parole.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 is being released by the state’s parole board.

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board to reconsider paroling 70-year-old Frederick Woods on Tuesday after two commissioners recommended his release in March.

Woods and his two accomplices kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla.

They buried the children and their bus driver in a moving van east of San Francisco with little ventilation, light, water, food or bathroom supplies.

The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Charleston Police searching for missing woman
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder...
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Authorities responded to the 7-Eleven store on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road before...
Police: 1 detained at West Ashley convenience store after report of shots fired
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at...
Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.

Latest News

The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or...
Russia will reward women with over 10 children
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in...
Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has all eastbound lanes blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-26