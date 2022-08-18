Pitching and Power Guide RiverDogs Past GreenJackets 5-1

North Augusta, SC - Julio Meza and Junior Caminero each blasted home runs and the pitching staff was dominant as the Charleston RiverDogs took down the Augusta GreenJackets by a 5-1 score on Wednesday at SRP Park. The RiverDogs have won four straight games including the first two of a 13-game road trip.

The RiverDogs (27-16, 73-36) were able to get to starting pitcher Landon Harper and reliever James Acuna in the second inning as Augusta (20-22, 56-52) was working a “bullpen game”. Harper walked Ryan Spikes to start the second inning and then took a single by Oneill Manzueta off of his lower body to end his outing. With two on base, Acuna entered and struck out Nathan Perry for the first out. However, he hung a breaking ball to Meza in the next at-bat and the catcher clubbed it over the left field wall for his first home run since 2018.

The GreenJackets did their only damage off of Ben Peoples in the third innign when E.J. Exposito hit a solo home run to dead center to pull his team within 3-1. Peoples earned the win by allowing the lone run over 5.0 innings with five strikeouts. Antonio Menendez followed out of the bullpen and tossed 3.0 scoreless frames to lower his ERA to 0.98. Jack Snyder closed the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Additional run support was not necessary, but Caminero provided some anyway with a solo home run to left in the fifth. It was his second round-tripper of the year. A final run crossed the plate in the sixth on an RBI double off the bat of Daiwer Castellanos to make it 5-1.

Manzueta led all batters with three hits, including a double. Perry and Meza each added two. Augusta was Justin Janas and Keshawn Ogans who each tallied a pair of knocks.

The teams will meet for a doubleheader beginning Thursday night at 5:05 p.m. RHP Daiveyon Whittle (1-5, 4.40) will work game one for the RiverDogs with LHP Alex Ayala Jr. (0-1, 7.88) following in game two. Augusta will hand the ball to LHP Sam Strickland (5-2, 3.14) for the initial contest and follow with RHP Ian Mejia (0-0, 0.00) in the second game.

