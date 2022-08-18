SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: 14% of doctors admit drinking or doing drugs at work to cope with stress

A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage...
A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage stress.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has some healthcare workers stressed out and looking for ways to ease their tensions.

According to a report on healthcare workers’ mental health released Thursday, 21% of physicians say they’ve taken drugs or drank alcohol more than once per day.

Additionally, 14% report consuming alcohol or controlled substances while at work.

The findings from the Mind-Body Health treatment chain APN were based on 1,000 healthcare workers questioned in July.

Researchers also say many of these healthcare workers suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder while experiencing trauma similar to what wartime soldiers go through.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Charleston Police searching for missing woman
South Carolina troopers were allowing vehicles stuck on I-26 behind a crash to exit the...
Highway Patrol continuing investigation into deadly I-26 crash
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder...
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m.
Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Andrew “Drew” Moore, 28, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday.
Deputies searching for missing man
Charleston Police released a photo of a white Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate...
Father of missing woman’s child arrested, her car found in West Ashley
FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA...
Judge blocks Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are...
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim