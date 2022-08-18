SC Lottery
Testimony continues in trial of man charged in 2017 Colleton County triple murder

By Emily Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon.

Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller.

Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La Shay Aiken, the alleged getaway driver, taking the witness stand. Aiken said she witnessed Chisolm murder one of the victims. She said that she felt scared and afraid the night of the shooting.

Aiken was sentenced in December 2021 to nine years after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact of murder. After testifying in this case, her sentence may be reduced.

Witnesses included three former employees of the State Law Enforcement Division who analyzed blood, gun powder residue, and DNA involved in the case. Professionals showed and explained evidence to the jury.

Two of the original jurors in the case were dismissed during the trial. One woman was dismissed on Wednesday because of a family emergency, while the other was excused so she could attend a funeral.

Chisolm continued to deny being the person being responsible for the deaths of the Millers.

Chisolm was 19 years old at the time of his arrest in 2017.

He is also charged with murder in connection with a 2016 shooting that left two Colleton County people dead.

This is his first-time facing trial. Members of the Chisolm family did not wish to speak Thursday afternoon.

