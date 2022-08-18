SC Lottery
Community Resource Center announces partnership with 2 schools

Community Resource Center Executive Director Louis Smith, center, announced the partnership at...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center is adopting to Charleston-area schools to help provide needed supplies.

CRC officials will make the announcement at a noon news conference on Thursday.

The center is adopting Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Acadamy and through that partnership, the center will provide hygiene products, school supplies and uniforms, Community Resource Director Louis Smith said.

The center also plans to introduce an individualized mentorship and afterschool program.

“The only way you can stop the school-to-prison pipeline is to show these children that we care, and we do care,” Smith said. “We want the educators to educate. We can provide the necessary needs that the students will have.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

