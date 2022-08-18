SC Lottery
Wet at times through the end of the work week!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front and plenty of moisture will combine to bring above average chances for rain over the next couple days. Isolated showers this morning will give way to scattered downpours this afternoon and evening. It will be another day with more clouds than sunshine keeping the temperatures well below the average high of 90°. Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s today and Friday. Minor localized flooding will be possible with any downpours today and tomorrow. The front to our south will slide north overnight bringing an increased rain chance by Friday morning. Off and on downpours will be possible on Friday before finally getting back to a more typical summer weather pattern over the weekend. More sunshine over the weekend means warmer temperatures with a return to the upper 80s.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 84.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

