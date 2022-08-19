SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victim in deadly I-26 crash, Highway Patrol investigating

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 26-year-old man killed in a crash on I-26 Thursday morning.

Joshua Hutto III died on the scene around 8 a.m. from blunt force injuries sustained in a motorcycle versus vehicle collision, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Hutto was the driver of the motorcycle.

The fatal crash shut down part of I-26 early Thursday morning for three-and-a-half hours and remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers have released few details about the crash, other than confirming that it involved at least one death.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near exit 205 for the University Boulevard exit. The resulting lane closures backed up traffic for miles.

As of 9:30 a.m., some 90 minutes after the crash was reported, the drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston stood at between 164 to 170 minutes for a commute that is normally about 20 minutes.

Traffic cameras in the area showed a backup stretching at least five miles.

By 10:10 a.m., troopers began allowing people who had been stuck in the traffic jam to exit the interstate at the College Park Road exit, where they had to then take U.S. 78 to get back onto I-26.

Eastbound lanes on I-26 reopened just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the crash, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

