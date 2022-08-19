SC Lottery
Downpours could cause minor flooding today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slow moving front, favorable upper level pattern and deep tropical moisture will lead to an unsettled Friday that will have the potential of producing locally heavy rainfall.

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. Rain/Storms Likely. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 89.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 89.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

