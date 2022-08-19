Habitat for Humanity hosts wall raising ceremony for new affordable home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday, Charleston’s Habitat for Humanity is holding a wall raising ceremony for a new affordable home they are building for a family in North Charleston.

Some of the money used for this project was from a grant received from Wells Fargo’s International Build Initiative.

Habitat for Humanity says today’s ceremony is meant to celebrate the volunteers and donors who are making their dream of owning a home possible.

The organization says it costs them a little under $200,000 to build one home.

Various sponsors and donors contributed to this project, including a $15,000 dollar grant from Wells Fargo as a part of their International Building Initiative.

Wells Fargo said in a statement that “becoming a homeowner is one of the proudest and most important moments in a person’s life, and we’re looking forward to helping more families start a new journey in their lives as Habitat homeowners.”

Lynn Bowley, the Executive Director for Charleston Habitat for Humanity, said when reviewing applicants for these homes, they review factors like their willingness to partner with Habitat, their ability to repay and their housing needs.

She said housing needs can be factors like living in a dangerous area, substandard conditions, or overcrowding.

According to Habitat, they expect to hand over the keys to these new homeowners in January.

Bowley says she is excited to be able to make their dream of becoming a homeowner come true.

“When the family is handed the keys to their home, homeownership is a dream that these families. They don’t even dare to dream it because it seems so far out of reach,” Bowley said.

Habitat for Humanity’s applications re-open at the end of October for the next round of affordable housing. For a link to Charleston’s Habitat for Humanity’s website, click here.

