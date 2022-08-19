SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.(RR AUCTION)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneer said.

“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.

The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Curtis Baker, 59, was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice in connection to the...
Man arrested in missing woman’s case ordered to wear GPS monitor, not to leave state
South Carolina troopers were allowing vehicles stuck on I-26 behind a crash to exit the...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly I-26 crash, Highway Patrol investigating
Stefan Mrgan died in November when he was shot in the face in what investigators have said was...
Gun store maintains federal license to sell after deadly firearm prank; ATF waiting to act
Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are...
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Charleston Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

A little leaguer from Utah is on the mend after a tragic accident. (CNN, INSTAGRAM, OLIVERSON...
Family of injured little leaguer speaks out about his recovery
Apple warns devices were able to be accessed by hackers. (CNN)
Apple users warned of urgent security update
Kenneth Chisolm was on trial in the shooting deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old...
Colleton County man sentenced for 2017 triple murder
The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
Report: ’21-’22 school year saw most gun violence in a decade
A little leaguer from Utah is on the mend after a tragic accident. (CNN, INSTAGRAM, OLIVERSON...
Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach