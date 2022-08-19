SC Lottery
Colleton County man sentenced for 2017 triple murder

Kenneth Chisolm was on trial in the shooting deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old...
Kenneth Chisolm was on trial in the shooting deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. He was also convicted on a charge of attempted murder and a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man has received the maximum possible sentence for each of five charges for which a jury returned guilty verdicts Friday afternoon

Kenneth Chisolm was on trial in the shooting deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. In addition to the three murder convictions, a jury convicted him on a charge of attempted murder and a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A judge sentenced him to three life sentences for the murders, 30 years for the attempted murder charge and five years for the weapons charge. He will serve those sentences concurrently.

The jury deliberated for about two hours after a four-day trial.

The trial included emotional testimony from the girl injured in the shooting as well as other family members. La Shay Aiken, the getaway driver, also testified saying she saw the murders and named Chisolm as the shooter.

Other witnesses included State Law Enforcement Division analysts and Colleton County Investigators. Nearly 20 people took the stand during the course of the trial and there were nearly 150 evidence exhibits.

Chisolm was 19 years old at the time of his arrest in 2017.

He is also charged with 2 counts of murder in connection with a 2016 shooting in Colleton County. The charges in the 2016 case are pending, according to the state, and have not yet gone to trial.

