Large police presence reported in water off James Island

Charleston Police crews are in the water off James Island.
Charleston Police crews are in the water off James Island.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have crews in the water off James Island Friday afternoon, but authorities have not yet released details.

Witnesses reported the police presence in the area of Fort Johnson and Lighthouse Roads.

The activity comes as police have been searching for a missing woman last seen one week ago on James Island.

Police say additional boats and crews are on the way to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

