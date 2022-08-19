SC Lottery
Lexington County man sentenced in sexual battery of child, found teens on Snapchat

Timothy Michael Jones, Jr., age 33
Timothy Michael Jones, Jr., age 33(SCDC booking photo)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Lexington County man was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty in a sexual battery case involving a teenager.

Timothy Michael Jones, Jr., 33, received a 15 year sentence to Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the Second Degree. He also received a five year sentence in a separate burglary case.

Investigators said Jones was using Snapchat when he connected with a 14-year-old on the social media platform in April of 2021. The girl was spending the night with one of her friends and Jones picked both of them up and took them to the Red Bank area in Lexington County.

He then gave them a cocktail of drugs and sexually assaulted one of the girls before taking them home. The victim told her family what had happened and law enforcement notified. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

On Sept. 16, 2020, investigators said Jones went into a home without permission and stole $2000 worth of items from a woman. He was identified on the home surveillance system and admitted to the crimes. This case was investigated by the Town of Lexington Police Department.

Jones was already a registered sex offender on a prior conviction of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. His criminal record also includes domestic violence, drugs and sex offender registry violations.

Jones is not eligible for parole under South Carolina law.

Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Ashley Wellman said,

“This case highlights the dangers of social media platforms, such as Snapchat, that provide child predators with ample hunting grounds to prey on young teenagers. We must be vigilant in talking to our children about these very real threats.”

