SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat

(Generic photo of school lockers)
(Generic photo of school lockers)(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington High School student was charged with making a bomb threat Thursday.

A male student, whose name will not be released because he is under the age of 17, was charged after allegedly sending a message to a student about a bomb inside a book bag, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies interviewed the student and determined that there were no explosive devices in his possession.

Sheriff Jay Koon said the department was notified of the incident by Lexington County School District One.

Deputies determined that the student took a picture of a random book bag on campus and sent the message.

“Senseless, and criminal, disruptions like this will not be tolerated,” said Koon. “Students are there to learn and we’re going to protect them and make sure everyone on campus stays safe.”

The student was charged and released to the custody of his parents. Officials say he will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Curtis Baker, 59, was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice in connection to the...
Man arrested in missing woman’s case ordered to wear GPS monitor, not to leave state
South Carolina troopers were allowing vehicles stuck on I-26 behind a crash to exit the...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly I-26 crash, Highway Patrol investigating
Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are...
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Charleston Police searching for missing woman
Stefan Mrgan died in November when he was shot in the face in what investigators have said was...
Gun store maintains federal license to sell after deadly firearm prank; ATF waiting to act

Latest News

Brian Curtis Baker is charged with obstruction of justice, according to jail records.
Police: Man arrested in missing person case gave ‘several false statements’
Charleston Police crews are in the water off James Island.
Multiple crews respond to water off James Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rainbow fentanyl found in NC
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victim in deadly I-26 crash, Highway Patrol investigating
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State grand jury issues new indictments against Alex Murdaugh