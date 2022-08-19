Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington High School student was charged with making a bomb threat Thursday.

A male student, whose name will not be released because he is under the age of 17, was charged after allegedly sending a message to a student about a bomb inside a book bag, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies interviewed the student and determined that there were no explosive devices in his possession.

Sheriff Jay Koon said the department was notified of the incident by Lexington County School District One.

Deputies determined that the student took a picture of a random book bag on campus and sent the message.

“Senseless, and criminal, disruptions like this will not be tolerated,” said Koon. “Students are there to learn and we’re going to protect them and make sure everyone on campus stays safe.”

The student was charged and released to the custody of his parents. Officials say he will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.