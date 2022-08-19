SC Lottery
Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 0

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 0 kicks off in the Lowcountry on Friday night as the regular season kicks off. Check back here for updated scores, photos and highlights throughout the night.

8/19

Porter-Gaud at Bishop England - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ft. Dorchester vs Summerville - Dorchester County Showdown

Ft. Dorchester vs. Woodland - Dorchester County Showdown

Woodland vs. Ashley Ridge - Dorchester County Showdown

Summerville vs. Ashley Ridge - Dorchester County Showdown

South Florence at Goose Creek

Lower Richland at West Ashley

Cane Bay at Beaufort

Stratford vs. Avon (OH) - Orlando

Berkeley at Timberland

Stall at Burke

Colleton County at Wade Hampton

St. John’s at James Island

Beckham at Lake Marion

Philip Simmons at Andrews

Georgetown at Hanahan

Military Magnet at North Charleston

Gray Collegiate at Oceanside Collegiate

Denmark Olar at First Baptist

Beaufort Academy at Pinewood Prep

Dorchester Academy at Branchville

Memorial Day at Palmetto Christian

The King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian

Northwood Academy at Greenwood Christian

8/20

Cross at Calhoun County

