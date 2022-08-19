Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 0
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 0 kicks off in the Lowcountry on Friday night as the regular season kicks off. Check back here for updated scores, photos and highlights throughout the night.
8/19
Porter-Gaud at Bishop England - Live 5 Game of the Week
Ft. Dorchester vs Summerville - Dorchester County Showdown
Ft. Dorchester vs. Woodland - Dorchester County Showdown
Woodland vs. Ashley Ridge - Dorchester County Showdown
Summerville vs. Ashley Ridge - Dorchester County Showdown
South Florence at Goose Creek
Lower Richland at West Ashley
Cane Bay at Beaufort
Stratford vs. Avon (OH) - Orlando
Berkeley at Timberland
Stall at Burke
Colleton County at Wade Hampton
St. John’s at James Island
Beckham at Lake Marion
Philip Simmons at Andrews
Georgetown at Hanahan
Military Magnet at North Charleston
Gray Collegiate at Oceanside Collegiate
Denmark Olar at First Baptist
Beaufort Academy at Pinewood Prep
Dorchester Academy at Branchville
Memorial Day at Palmetto Christian
The King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian
Northwood Academy at Greenwood Christian
8/20
Cross at Calhoun County
