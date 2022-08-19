Man arrested in missing woman’s case ordered to wear GPS monitor, not to leave state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man, who was arrested as police continue to investigate a missing person case, has now been ordered to wear a GPS monitor and is not allowed to leave the state, according to the Charleston County Public Index.

Brian Curtis Baker, 59, was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice in connection to the disappearance of Megan Rich, 41. Baker and Rich share a child together, the Charleston Police Department confirmed. Investigators said Baker provided false information when questioned.

Police found Rich’s 2010 Range Rover SUV in West Ashley Thursday afternoon. That is one week after it had last been seen in the area of James or Johns Islands.

Police say Rich was last seen on Friday on James Island.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Charleston Police through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Baker posted bond for $100,000 on the obstruction charge but is still in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Charleston Police say they found the vehicle connected to a missing woman in the last hour at the Planter's Trace Apartments in West Ashley.

41YO Megan Rich has been missing since Friday. The father of Rich's child was arrested during the investigation.@Live5News pic.twitter.com/qWHQ8JpZrA — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) August 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.