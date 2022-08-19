SC Lottery
Organization covering back to school haircuts Friday in the Summerville area

Families can walk right in to get serviced, and their bill and tip will already be covered.
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the end of the first week of the new school year. Many organizations have offered free back-to-school supplies during a time when the price of products is high because of inflation.

The organization Americans for Prosperity says they don’t want families to have to go without when it comes to their back-to-school list. So, they’ve decided to cover the bill for K-12 students to get a free haircut today.

With the rising price of school supplies, groceries, and other essential needs, Candace Carroll with Americans for Prosperity says many families are struggling financially.

Just last week they covered back-to-school haircuts in the Greenville area and about 400 kids showed up over the course of two days.

The organization is partnering with ‘Lowcountry Barbershop’ located at 2139 N Main St. #E in Summerville.

Families can walk right in to get serviced, and their bill and tip will already be covered.

Although people might not think a haircut would be on a back-to-school list, Carroll says it’s important for kids to feel confident in the classroom.

“It also gives an opportunity for that barbershop or salon owner to really give back to their community in this capacity,” Carroll says.

Carroll says if the money they’ve budgeted doesn’t run out today they will extend the event so more people can access the free service.

Americans for Prosperity is always looking for more ways to give back to the community. Carroll says if you’re a shop owner of any kind who’s interested in partnering with them click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

