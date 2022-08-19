SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Our vacation is ruined’: Fiery crash destroys family’s rental property, several cars

A family vacation takes a scary turn after a fiery crash destroyed their cars and rental home. (Source: WMBF)
By Ale Espinosa and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/ Gray News) - A car crash involving a beach rental property has created a nightmare situation for a family vacationing in South Carolina.

After a year of planning, booking a rental home and getting their family of 28 together, the Lehoisky family said their vacation took a turn for the worse over the weekend.

On Aug. 14, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department reported a vehicle collision near 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at about 4:30 a.m.

WMBF reports the driver lost control of the car, hit a utility box near the Lehoisky family rental home and burst into flames.

The family said flames quickly spread to their cars, with the fire rising through three floors of their rental property. They rushed to get all 11 kids and 17 adults to safety.

Tonia Lehoisky said her family traveled in five separate cars from upstate New York. Now, they are left with one car that can barely fit her family.

She said she would never have imagined something like this ever happening.

“The kids said, ‘Our vacation is ruined.’ So, as adults, we try to make sure they’re going to have the best vacation ever, but it’s not easy for any of us,” Lehoisky said.

She said the family doesn’t have a way of getting home and are scrambling to find a company that will rent them a car to make the 14-hour trip back home.

Lehoisky said the family is thankful that no family members suffered any physical injuries, but the group suffered mental and emotional damages.

“One person’s bad decision ruined a vacation for a family of 28 and has made life very difficult for us,” Lehoisky said.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the driver of the crashed vehicle remains in critical condition at the hospital.

The rental company handling the family’s stay did not immediately comment on the situation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Curtis Baker, 59, was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice in connection to the...
Man arrested in missing woman’s case ordered to wear GPS monitor, not to leave state
South Carolina troopers were allowing vehicles stuck on I-26 behind a crash to exit the...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly I-26 crash, Highway Patrol investigating
Stefan Mrgan died in November when he was shot in the face in what investigators have said was...
Gun store maintains federal license to sell after deadly firearm prank; ATF waiting to act
Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are...
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Charleston Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments, bringing the total number of...
Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments alleging money laundering, theft from brother, law firm
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow says crash photos turned grief to horror
Kenneth Chisolm was on trial in the shooting deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old...
Colleton County man sentenced for 2017 triple murder
VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments
VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments