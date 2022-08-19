SC Lottery
Police: Man arrested in missing person case gave ‘several false statements’

Brian Curtis Baker is charged with obstruction of justice, according to jail records.
Brian Curtis Baker is charged with obstruction of justice, according to jail records.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Police incident report on the search for a missing woman gives limited details on what led to an arrest in the case.

Brian Curtis Baker, 59, was charged Thursday with obstruction of justice in the investigation into Megan Rich’s disappearance.

Rich was last seen on Aug. 12 in the James Island area, police say.

Her vehicle, a white 2010 Range Rover SUV, was found Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in West Ashley. That discovery came the same day of Baker’s arrest.

An incident report supplied by Charleston Police is heavily redacted, but states that throughout the investigation, Charleston Police detectives determined Baker “provided several false, intentional statements to detectives which caused the investigation to head in several inaccurate directions.”

But the document does not provide specifics.

Jail records state that a judge set bond at $100,000 on the obstruction charge Thursday afternoon and that Baker has since been released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Police confirmed on Thursday that Baker is the father of Rich’s child.

Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.

No one has been charged directly in Rich’s disappearance.

Anyone who sees Rich or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Central Detective.

They may also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

