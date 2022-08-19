Police recover body from James Island marsh

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they recovered a body near Lighthouse Point off James Island Friday morning.

Police along with the Charleston County Rescue Squad was called out to the area of Fort Johnson and Lighthouse Roads around 11 a.m.

They responded after a boater claimed to see human remains. Once on scene, police located and found a dead body in the marsh area.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim.

This discovery comes as police have been searching for a missing woman last seen one week ago on James Island. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the search is directly connected to that case.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

