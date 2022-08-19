SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter

All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.(WGCL)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – All 20 dogs that were set to be euthanized at a Georgia animal shelter have been adopted, thanks to news coverage and social media sharing.

The Clayton County Animal Shelter said it had more dogs than it could handle and would have to increase its euthanasia rate if relief didn’t come soon.

Although the shelter is often full, the number of dogs filling the cages reached an “unsustainable” level this summer, animal control said.

Twenty dogs were set for euthanasia if they were not adopted or fostered by 1 p.m. Thursday. Many of them have special needs and had been in the shelter for “a large amount of time,” animal control said.

After WGCL reported on the shelter’s desperate plea for adopters, the public stepped up and emptied the cages. All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Curtis Baker, 59, was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice in connection to the...
Man arrested in missing woman’s case ordered to wear GPS monitor, not to leave state
South Carolina troopers were allowing vehicles stuck on I-26 behind a crash to exit the...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly I-26 crash, Highway Patrol investigating
Stefan Mrgan died in November when he was shot in the face in what investigators have said was...
Gun store maintains federal license to sell after deadly firearm prank; ATF waiting to act
Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are...
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Charleston Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments, bringing the total number of...
Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments alleging money laundering, theft from brother, law firm
Charleston Police crews are in the water off James Island.
Multiple crews respond to water off James Island
Kenneth Chisolm was on trial in the shooting deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old...
Colleton County man sentenced for 2017 triple murder
A famous hotel that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” burned down this week in New York....
VIDEO: Famed hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ destroyed by fire